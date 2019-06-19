Dame Joan Collins dazzles at V&A party

Dame Joan Collins looked far younger than her 86 years as she hit the red carpet in London for an A-list party.

The former Dynasty star was among the stars attending the V&A Summer Party at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Dame Joan was stylish in black trousers, a black top with lace sleeves and chunky jewellery.

Joan Collins arrives at the V&A Summer Party (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jenna Coleman was also on the red carpet and stood out in an unusual floor-length gown featuring an elaborate bodice and an embellished skirt in several colours.

The actress wore her hair partly pulled back, with strands loose around her face.

Jenna Coleman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lady Amelia Windsor was eye-catching in a short red dress and white shoes, while Maya Jama showed off her shape in a figure-hugging animal print gown.

Lady Amelia Windsor (Matt Crossick/PA)

Other guests included Arizona Muse, Cressida Bonas and David and Samantha Cameron.