Bella Thorne slams Whoopi Goldberg over nude pictures comments

Bella Thorne has slammed Whoopi Goldberg over comments the Oscar-winning actress made about intimate pictures getting leaked.

Former Disney child star Thorne, 21, posted topless photos of herself to social media, telling fans she wanted to “take the power back” after she was threatened by hackers.

However, Goldberg, 63, showed no sympathy over the incident.

Speaking on US chat show The View, she said: “I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude photos of yourself.

Bella Thorne became the latest public figure to be targeted by hackers (Edward Smith/ PA)

“Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it and if you don’t know that in 2019, then this is an issue. I’m sorry, you don’t get to do that.”

A tearful Thorne hit back on Instagram, describing Goldberg’s response as “sick and honestly disgusting”.

She said: “I as a woman should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything?

“Is that what u want our women to be like?”

Actress Whoopi Goldberg appeared to suggest anyone taking nude pictures was to blame if they leaked (Tom Haines/PA)

Thorne, who found fame playing CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, said she is “offended” on behalf of actress Jennifer Lawrence, whose nude pictures were leaked in 2014.

Thorne added: “Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mind set as u are on a show talking to young girls.”

She also shared a series of videos to Instagram, in which she cried while slamming Goldberg.

Thorne said she was supposed to appear on The View, but changed her mind and does not “feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women”.

“I’m not going to lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting,” Thorne added.