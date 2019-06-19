Anna and Jordan share first kiss on Love Island

Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames sealed their budding romance with a kiss in the latest episode of Love Island.

The pair have been growing close in recent days and went on a date earlier this week.

Things heated up during Wednesday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show when they locked lips after a cosy chat on the swing seat.

Anna – who was left single when Sherif Lanre exited the show – was impressed by Jordan’s kissing skills.

“Oh my God, he is such a good kisser,” she told the other girls.

However, not everyone’s love life was doing so well, with Lucie Donlan in tears over the departure of Joe Garratt and Danny Williams questioning Yewande Biala’s feelings for him.

We couldn't be more proud of our Islanders being there for Lucie. ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QDX7KPazzf — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 19, 2019

Advertising

The trouble started when Danny told some of the other contestants he was not sure Yewande really liked him.

Curtis Pritchard later quizzed Yewande about it, telling her Danny was unsure about how she felt.

“That is the only frustrating thing with Danny,” said Yewande.

“I just feel like he always needs reassurance. I’m not going to tell you every day that I really like you and that I find you attractive.

Advertising

“It’s never going to happen.”

The show closed with the news that another contestant – model Arabella Chi – will be moving into the villa.

Love Island, which is hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.