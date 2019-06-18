No health and safety probe for new James Bond movie

Health and safety chiefs have declared there is no case to answer following an injury on the set of the James Bond movie.

The Health And Safety Executive (HSE) decided earlier this month to “assess” the incident on the new 007 film, after a “controlled explosion” at Pinewood Studios left a worker with minor injuries.

But a spokesman for the regulator told the Press Association that the matter was now closed.

A new week. A new beginning. pic.twitter.com/hkMsjFhzVf — James Bond (@007) June 17, 2019

“After an initial assessment, we concluded there is no need for a formal investigation and we consider the matter closed,” he said.

During the incident, damage was also caused to the 007 stage.

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

It came after Bond star Daniel Craig was injured while filming in Jamaica last month and had to undergo “minor ankle surgery”.

He was recently snapped at the gym preparing for his 007 return.

The mishaps, as well as a change of director, have sparked suggestions that the movie could be “cursed”.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the film, replacing Danny Boyle, who stepped away from the project last year following “creative differences”.

The 25th Bond instalment will be Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright are also returning.

Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen are among the cast.