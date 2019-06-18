Mel B ‘disappointed’ that Victoria Beckham was no-show at Spice Girls tour

Melanie Brown has said she is disappointed and upset that Victoria Beckham did not turn up for the final Spice Girls shows last week.

Brown, along with Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton, concluded the girl group’s reunion tour with three concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.

There had been high expectations from fans and the band members that Beckham, who opted out of the tour, might attend one gig as a show of support.

?@OfficialMelB says she's disappointed that @victoriabeckham didn't show up at the end of the Spice Girls reunion tour in London. pic.twitter.com/aXPhvcTZH6 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2019

Brown, known as Mel B, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I expected her to come and just say ‘Hi’ at least … not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting.”

Asked why Beckham had not attended a show, Brown said: “Do I look like I know? I don’t know – I’m sure she has her reasons for not. I’ve already said I was upset – I still am a little bit.

“But it is what it is, and us girls we all support each other no matter what.”

GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan said Beckham had attended the wedding of Real Madrid footballer Sergio Ramos over the weekend in Spain, to which Brown replied: “It doesn’t matter what it is.”

She said there is no rift between them, adding: “We’re all adults, we have to respectfully get on with whatever, but it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way.”

Brown, who earlier this year told Morgan on his Life Stories programme that she had once had a one-night stand with Horner, causing a reported rift between them, said: “I’m not a liar. I’m very honest. We’re friends at the end of the day.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham in 2012 (Ian West/PA)

“Listen, she’s (Horner’s) used to dealing with me. So I’m going to say whatever I’m going to say within reason, respectfully, and I’m going to tell the truth, she just has to swallow that pill.

“I’m not apologising.”

Brown also said she is keen for the Spice Girls to work on new music together, as well as taking their reunion tour across the world to Australia, America and Asia.

On the possibility of new music, she said: “That’s a discussion that we haven’t had properly, the four of us, but I think we should.

“I would love more Spice Girls music, but the thing is I wonder if we’ve still got it if we get in the studio, we might not have it.

“It was 20 years ago we wrote those songs.”