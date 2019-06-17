The Hills star Mischa Barton: It’s exhausting putting yourself out there

Mischa Barton has said filming The Hills reboot gave her a new respect for the reality genre.

The former OC actress is starring in the new series of the popular US reality television show, although she did not appear in the original which ran from 2006 to 2010.

She said it took her some time to get used to being on camera so much.

“It took a second, it’s pretty wild,” she said.

“I think, you know I suppose not knowing anything about the reality genre, you do have a sort of newfound respect for what I guess you could call a process or whatever it is that you have to do in order to be a comfortable, genuine version of yourself.

“Because it’s a very fluid medium and it’s a lot of work.”

“It’s a lot of putting yourself out there, it’s exhausting,” added Barton.

“It’s a lot, it’s around the clock and you just have to be ready and willing at all times while you’re in the process.”

The actress is hoping people will get to see the real her on the programme.

Asked why she signed up, she said: “I’ll tell you what went through my head.

“It was more about just being open and I think there’s always been quite a bit of mystery around me and I have always had to answer a lot of questions about myself and me and you know, that can get very…

“It’s just something that at a certain point it’s like, well, you know what, if you’re going to dive in and take it seriously, I think of all the shows, this was the one, and have people really see who you are.”

The original series focused on Lauren Conrad, though Kristin Cavallari took over as the lead cast member for the final season. However, Conrad and Cavallari are not among the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings.

As well as Barton, confirmed stars include Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt and Justin Bobby.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Tuesday June 25 at 8pm on MTV UK.