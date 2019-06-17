Taylor Swift and Katy Perry end feud in Swift’s star-studded new video

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry show their long-running feud has come to an end as they embrace at the end of Swift’s star-studded new music video.

The video for Swift’s pro-LGBT song You Need To Calm Down ends with her and Perry – Swift, dressed as French fries, and Perry as a hamburger – walking towards each other before hugging.

The display of friendship between the pair comes after they buried the hatchet last year, following their reported row over backing dancers.

They are both believed to have addressed the feud through their music – Swift’s Bad Blood is thought to be about Perry, while Perry’s Swish Swish is said to be about Swift.

Swift jokingly referred to their reunion on Twitter as “a happy meal”.

The fast food-themed reunion is just one of several talking points in Swift’s new video, which also includes star appearances from Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, the stars of Queer Eye – Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski – and TV star and musician RuPaul.

Other star appearances come from singers Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall and Ciara, Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Pose star Billy Porter, transgender actress Laverne Cox and figure skater Adam Rippon, among many others.

Advertising

In the song, Swift, 29, takes aim at homophobia, making references to abuse given to those in the gay community with lyrics such as: “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? / Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night.”

She sings in another line: “You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace / And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate / ‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

A happy meal ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/hPAbOZEsKF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019

The multi-coloured video, set in a vibrant trailer park, includes rainbow flags and shows homophobic protesters unsuccessfully spreading their message while everyone around them has a big food fight.

Advertising

At the end of the clip, a message reads: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.

“Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”

Swift broke a long-held silence on political matters earlier this month to urge listeners to send letters to their senators calling for them to back a pro-LGBT law in the US called the Equality Act.

The act would introduce laws to protect the LGBT community, by adding sexual orientation and gender identity as outlawed forms of discrimination.

You Need To Calm Down is the second single from Swift’s forthcoming seventh album Lover, which will be released on August 23.