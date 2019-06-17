Sophie Turner ‘so down’ to play Boy George in biopic

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner said she is “so down” to play Boy George in an upcoming biopic.

A film exploring the life of Culture Club singer Boy George is in the works at MGM Studios and the 1980s singer suggested Turner could be the one to take the title role.

Boy George has suggested Sophie Turner could play him in an upcoming biopic (Ian West/PA)

During an appearance on an Australian radio show, Boy George, 58, was asked who was in line to star.

He said: “One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner. People will say she can’t play you, she’s a woman, you know.

“But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.”

Turner, who played Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, later tweeted: “I’m SO down @BoyGeorge.”

Advertising

The untitled biopic is reportedly being written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, whose last film was My Dinner With Herve, starring Turner’s Game Of Thrones co-star Peter Dinklage.

It follows in the footsteps of musical biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Sophie Turner said she is ‘SO down’ to play Boy George in an upcoming biopic (Matt Crossick/PA)

British star Boy George rose to fame as the lead singer of 1980s pop group Culture Club and achieved worldwide success with hits including Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, Karma Chameleon and Victims.

Turner, 23, married pop star Joe Jonas earlier this year and recently starred in superhero film Dark Phoenix.