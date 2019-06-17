Madonna: I’m like other mothers

Madonna has said she is just like other parents despite her worldwide fame.

The Madame X singer said that she has explained her celebrity status to her children.

Madonna explained that pop stardom is simply her job, and when she is at home she is the same as other mothers.

The pop star spoke to Rylan Clark-Neal on The One Show about her upcoming dates at the London Palladium.

Speaking of motherhood, she said: “I’m like other moms.”

She added on her children: “They’re aware of what I do. They say to me ‘everybody knows who you are. How do they know your name?’

Advertising

“I just say that’s my job. I’m famous, that’s my work, but when I come home I’m mom.

“We have all the same issues.”

The pop star added that if she had not achieved musical success she would have become a nun.