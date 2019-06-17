John Torode and Lisa Faulkner say their show is antidote to negative TV

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have said their on-screen partnership is an antidote to negative TV.

The chef and actress have worked together on John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen, which is returning for a new series.

Faulkner said that the show is not “reinventing the wheel”, but offers comfort and positivity for viewers.

John Torode said the show is about creating a holiday atmosphere for viewers (Ian West/PA)

The couple said they enjoy working together amid their busy schedules, and creating a programme that is not about plugging products and tours.

Torode and Faulkner said the show is not about guests selling things, but enjoying food and creating a holiday atmosphere for viewers.

Faulkner said: “There is a lot of negativity at the moment, and there is a lot of stuff going on that we can’t control.

“So it’s really nice to almost switch off and let something wash over you that is positive, that is uplifting, that isn’t unkind or mean, or has got any other agenda.”

She added on the guest element of the news series: “It’s not like a TV show, it’s like they are sitting in our kitchen chatting to us.

“It’s not like people are coming on to sell anything. It’s about people literally having a nice time chatting.

“It’s refreshing for us and it’s refreshing for them. They don’t think ‘oh god here’s the bit where I’ve got to plug something’.”

Torode said that during his MasterChef commitments and the acting of Faulkner, the pair often struggle to spend time with one another.

He hopes that the happiness they share in making the show together can translate for viewers watching.

Torode said: “We have a lovely time, we really enjoy it. We’ve been absolutely loving every minute of it.

“It’s about ‘let’s go on holiday for a few hours on TV’.”

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen starts on June 9 at 9:25am on ITV.