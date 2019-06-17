Menu

I’m A Celebrity star Emily Atack looking for answers in new TV show

Showbiz | Published:

She has said she feels ‘lost’.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack said she has done some “soul-searching” as she deals with adulthood.

The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star has been looking for answers to life’s big questions for her new series Emily Atack: Adulting.

Atack has said she feels like a “lost little kid” and torn between a teenage mindset and the need to get on with adult life.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Atack’s series explores issues facing adults today (Ian West/PA)

Her new show explores the issues facing young people as they confront the challenges of adulthood she is grappling with herself.

She said: “I would definitely say that I’ve been soul-searching at the moment.

“I feel like I’m getting to a point where I’m becoming a little bit more stable with who I am and I’m hoping to get just a little bit more self-acceptance.”

She added: “I feel like I’m at an age where it’s the quarter-life crisis club. It’s not quite a midlife crisis, but we’re all kind of being thrown into adulthood when we still feel like teenagers.

My new series! Come and join the club ? Weds June 26th, 10PM!

“I feel like a lost little kid in a supermarket and I can’t find my mum.”

Atack’s show will tackle issues facing a generation entering adulthood, including the choice of having a family.

She has said that growing up in a large family has made her want to have children, but has admitted it is not for everyone.

Atack added on the new show: “I want people to watch it and maybe escape their own life for a bit, just realise they are not alone and we’re all in this together.”

Emily Atack: Adulting airs on W on June 26.

