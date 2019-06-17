Fat White Family announce tour after ‘kill Tories’ controversy

Fat White Family have announced a UK tour after sparking controversy with comments about killing Conservatives.

The band were booked to play Glastonbury but drew negative publicity for alleged comments about executing Tory voters.

They were criticised along with fellow musicians Killdren for their comments, and there were calls to have the groups dropped from the Glastonbury line-up. Killdren were taken off the bill for the festival.

Fat White Family have now announced a UK-wide tour comprising 13 dates.

The band will tour with material from their album Serfs Up! beginning in Leeds on November 20 and ending in London on December 5.