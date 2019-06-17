Menu

Famalam to return for a third series

Showbiz

The BBC sketch show will also be given a Christmas special.

Sketch show Famalam will return for a third series and a one-off Christmas special.

The BBC Three comedy launched last year and the second series has completed a run on BBC One.

The third series and festive special will feature new material and favourite moments from the show.

Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “Famalam goes from strength to strength in keeping the modern-day sketch show flag flying high with its super-talented cast, pin-sharp social commentary and ideas that poke fun in all directions.”

Producer Akemnji Ndifornyen said: “Going for a three-peat. Excited to bring this beast back for another side-splitting run. Third time’s the charm.”

Air dates for the third series and Christmas special are yet to be confirmed.

