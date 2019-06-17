Advertising
Famalam to return for a third series
The BBC sketch show will also be given a Christmas special.
Sketch show Famalam will return for a third series and a one-off Christmas special.
The BBC Three comedy launched last year and the second series has completed a run on BBC One.
The third series and festive special will feature new material and favourite moments from the show.
Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “Famalam goes from strength to strength in keeping the modern-day sketch show flag flying high with its super-talented cast, pin-sharp social commentary and ideas that poke fun in all directions.”
Producer Akemnji Ndifornyen said: “Going for a three-peat. Excited to bring this beast back for another side-splitting run. Third time’s the charm.”
Air dates for the third series and Christmas special are yet to be confirmed.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.