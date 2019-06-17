David Tennant and Hayley Atwell cast in new Netflix drama Criminal

David Tennant, Hayley Atwell and Katherine Kelly are among the cast for Criminal, a new police interrogation drama from Netflix.

Described by the streaming service as a “revolutionary procedural”, the crime series comprises 12 unique stories set in the UK, Germany, France and Spain and takes place within the confines of a police interview suite.

“This stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects,” Netflix said.

The episodes are in their local language and are each written and directed by talent from their respective countries, with each having three episodes.

Broadchurch actor Tennant and Agent Carter star Atwell are guest stars in the series in the UK episodes alongside Youssef Kerkour and Clare-Hope Ashitey.

Former Coronation Street actress Kelly is a regular cast member, along with Lee Ingleby, Rochenda Sandall, Shubham Saraf, Mark Stanley and Nicholas Pinnock.

Hayley Atwell and Lee Ingleby are among the cast for Criminal (Netflix)

Advertising

Cast members in the other episodes include Nathalie Baye, Jeremie Renier and Sara Giraudeau (France), Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss (Germany) and Carmen Machi, Inma Cuesta and Eduard Fernandez (Spain).

All 12 episodes of Criminal were filmed at Netflix’s production hub at Ciudad de la Tele in Madrid, Spain.

The series will premiere on the streaming service this autumn.