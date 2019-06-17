Daniel Craig snapped in gym preparing for James Bond return after injury

James Bond star Daniel Craig has been snapped at the gym preparing for his 007 return.

The star, 51, underwent “minor ankle surgery” after he was injured while filming the role in Jamaica last month.

Now the film franchise’s official Twitter account has posted an image of Craig working out, saying he will be filming again shortly.

“007 Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard at Pinewood Studios, prepping for shooting next week!,” the account said.

The black and white snap showed Craig in t-shirt and tracksuit pants with his injured foot in a special ankle boot.

Earlier this month, a “controlled explosion” at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire left one worker with “minor injuries”.

Health and safety chiefs said they were looking into the incident.

Advertising

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

The 25th Bond instalment will be Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright are also returning.

Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen are joining the cast.