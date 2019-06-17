Compatibility of Love Island couples put to the test

Molly-Mae Hague fears for her future on Love Island as the compatibility of the couples is put to the test.

Contestants will vote on the strength of their fellow islanders’ relationships, with those deemed the weakest at risk of having to leave the villa.

Molly-Mae fears her pairing with Tommy Fury is not considered robust by the other contestants.

This follows Tommy’s involvement with Maura Higgins before she was made single in the latest recoupling.

Maura’s advances prompted almost 500 complaints from viewers to media watchdog Ofcom.

Molly-Mae believes the recent drama has not cast her relationship with Tommy in a good light.

She says in scenes to air on Monday evening: “I do think we’re a bit in trouble. I think there will definitely be people picking us.”

Tommy says: “We have had our moments but you can’t really say we’re not compatible.”

There are similar fears for Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan.

The two couples considered the least compatible will be at risk of exiting the villa.

Maura and Anna Vakili will enjoy their dates with new boys Jordan Hames and Tom Walker, who will immediately create rivalries in the villa.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.