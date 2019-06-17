Bruce Springsteen and Madonna in race for number one album spot

Madonna and Bruce Springsteen are battling it out for this week’s number one album.

Springsteen’s new album Western Stars is currently leading the way in the race to the top of the charts, and is currently just under 16,000 combined sales ahead of Madonna’s Madame X, the Official Charts Company said.

If Western Stars retains its lead, it will be the American singer-songwriter’s 11th number one album in the UK.

However, if fellow American music star Madonna pushes forward and claims the top spot, she will claim her 13th UK number one album.

This would put her level with Elvis Presley as the solo artist with the most number ones on the UK album chart.

Bastille are currently at number three with their new album Doom Days, and previous chart-topper Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent by Lewis Capaldi looks set to settle for number four.

Joy Division round off the top five at the mid-week stage with Unknown Pleasures, a 40th anniversary reissue of their classic debut LP.

Over on the singles chart, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care is on course for a sixth week at the chart summit.

Watch me you know I like to move that, that heat wave make you wanna cool back ?? #BounceBack https://t.co/ha8Uw2Uymz pic.twitter.com/YFdtupEVH5 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 16, 2019

The popular song is ahead of its closest competitor by 6,400 combined sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Little Mix are set to score this week’s highest new entry on the singles chart with their pop track Bounce Back, ahead of Taylor Swift’s new single You Need To Calm Down.

Stormzy’s Vossi Bop looks likely to remain in the top five this week, with the song currently at number four, and Chris Brown and Drake’s No Guidance is currently at number five.