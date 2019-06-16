Tom Hanks to walk red carpet for European premiere of Toy Story 4

Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks is among the stars expected on the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square for the European premiere of Toy Story 4.

The actor reprises his role as the voice of Sheriff Woody in the latest instalment of the animated film series.

The film also features returning characters including Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and a new character voiced by Keanu Reeves.

Speaking at a press conference in the US, Hanks spoke about filming Woody’s final lines for this film.

He said he had asked director Josh Cooley if he could turn his back on him while recording the scenes, saying: “I didn’t want to have any self-consciousness for what I knew was going to be the… last few hours I was spending with that movie.”

Toy Story 3 won two Academy Awards and the franchise has enjoyed huge global success since the first film appeared in 1995.

Other guests expected at the premiere include Cooley as well as producers Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen.

Toy Story 4 is due for release in UK cinemas on June 21.