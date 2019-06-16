Advertising
Jeremy Lynch scores first two goals for Soccer Aid
Tom Hanks officially blew the whistle to get the game started.
Jeremy Lynch got the England side off to a winning start at Soccer Aid for Unicef by scoring two goals.
The football freestyler scored around 20 minutes into the game, then managed another goal not long afterwards.
However, Usain Bolt closed the gap when he scored a goal for the World XI.
The Olympic champion sprinter scored shortly before half time, making it 2-1.
The game at Stamford Bridge was officially started by Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who has been promoting his film Toy Story 4 in London.
Before blowing the whistle, Hanks told presenter Dermot O’Leary he was an Aston Villa fan, adding: “I will be back for the FA Cup next year… don’t laugh.
“If they need me to whack in a couple of corner kicks I’ll be standing by.”
Hanks also announced that Soccer Aid 2019, which will raise money for children around the world, had so far raised £707,296.
Celebrities and former football players including Michael Owen, Eric Cantona, Jamie Redknapp, Niall Horan, Didier Drogba, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright, James McAvoy and Martin Compston are taking part in the game.
Women are taking part for the first time this year, with ex-internationals Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman signed up to the England squad.
