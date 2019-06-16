Jeremy Lynch scores first two goals for Soccer Aid

Jeremy Lynch got the England side off to a winning start at Soccer Aid for Unicef by scoring two goals.

The football freestyler scored around 20 minutes into the game, then managed another goal not long afterwards.

However, Usain Bolt closed the gap when he scored a goal for the World XI.

The Olympic champion sprinter scored shortly before half time, making it 2-1.

The game at Stamford Bridge was officially started by Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who has been promoting his film Toy Story 4 in London.

Before blowing the whistle, Hanks told presenter Dermot O’Leary he was an Aston Villa fan, adding: “I will be back for the FA Cup next year… don’t laugh.

“If they need me to whack in a couple of corner kicks I’ll be standing by.”

INCREDIBLE! ?⚽?Thank you for your donations so far to @UNICEF_uk Remember this evening your donations will be matched by the UK government. pic.twitter.com/a9NCtmFDib — Soccer Aid ⚽️ (@socceraid) June 16, 2019

Hanks also announced that Soccer Aid 2019, which will raise money for children around the world, had so far raised £707,296.

GOOOOOOOAL! @usainbolt pulls one back for the Soccer Aid World XI ??????? 2-1 ? [44’] pic.twitter.com/3NMPxxJc8Z — Soccer Aid ⚽️ (@socceraid) June 16, 2019

Celebrities and former football players including Michael Owen, Eric Cantona, Jamie Redknapp, Niall Horan, Didier Drogba, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright, James McAvoy and Martin Compston are taking part in the game.

Women are taking part for the first time this year, with ex-internationals Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman signed up to the England squad.