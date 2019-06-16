‘Greatest moment of my life’ – Piers Morgan’s World XI wins Soccer Aid

Piers Morgan said it might be “the greatest moment” of his life as his World XI won Soccer Aid for Unicef.

The side, captained by Usain Bolt, defeated the England team on penalties.

Morgan, who managed the team with Harry Redknapp, was elated as the winning players sprayed each other with champagne after the match.

“This might be the greatest moment of my entire life,” he said.

“Brilliantly captained by Usain Bolt.

“Proud of every single one of my team – a team of heroes, absolute heroes.”

Morgan and his fellow Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid had been rivals going in to the match, as Reid was co-managing the England team with Sam Allardyce.

After winning, Morgan quipped: “My deepest sympathies to Susanna Reid and the England team.”

The game at Stamford Bridge was officially started by Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who has been promoting his film Toy Story 4 in London.

The first two goals were scored by England player Jeremy Lynch, who was awarded the player of the match prize at the end.

However, Bolt and Kem Cetinay scored for the World side, levelling it at 2-2 and taking the game to penalties.

Billy Wingrove, Cetinay and DJ Locksmith all scored their goals for the World squad.

Ben Shephard scored for England but Joe Wicks and Mark Wright failed, leaving all the pressure on Lee Mack.

His attempt was stopped by goalkeeper Nicky Byrne, meaning the World XI won.

Former Love Island star Cetinay said Morgan would have to start liking Love Island after his performance.

He said: “Piers said to me before the game, ‘I’ll never like Love Islnd unless you score!'”

Several other celebrities and former football players took part, including Michael Owen, Jamie Redknapp, Niall Horan, Didier Drogba, Sir Mo Farah, James McAvoy and Martin Compston.

Women also took part for the first time this year, with ex-internationals Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman on the England squad.

THE WORLD XI ARE CHAMPIONS!! Well done ?Thank you for watching. If you've been entertained please keep donating to #SoccerAid @socceraid @Unicef_UK pic.twitter.com/D2o0vRcXcb — ITV (@ITV) June 16, 2019

Soccer Aid defends play for every child and raises money for Unicef’s work protecting children in danger around the world.

At the end of Sunday’s match it was announced that £6,774,764.00 had been raised.