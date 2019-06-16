Fleur East tells of ‘perfect’ wedding in Morocco

Fleur East has shared details of her “perfect” wedding to longtime partner Marcel Badiane-Robin.

The X Factor star said “I do” during a ceremony on June 8 held against the backdrop of the Atlas mountains in Morocco.

Among the guests in attendance was I’m A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra, TV presenter AJ Odudu and The Only Way Is Essex’s Vas J Morgan.

East, 31, and Badiane-Robin have been together for nine years.

She told Hello! magazine: “It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream. I’m just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect.

“The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other.

“The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I’ll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it.”

In May she referenced her upcoming nuptials, posting on Instagram: “Here comes the bride, all dressed in… I can’t wait to walk down the aisle this year and marry my best friend in front of all our special people!”

Badiane-Robin told the magazine of the moment he saw East in her J’Aton Couture gown: “When I saw Fleur in her dress I felt like the luckiest man in the universe, not just the world.

“When I saw her walking down the aisle, the emotions took over and for the first time ever it felt real. That was the moment I realised Fleur, my best friend, was going to be my wife. She looked so beautiful, I just want to do it all over again.”

Guests were surprised with an impromptu performance by East, who was the 2014 runner-up on ITV’s The X Factor.

She said: “I actually ended up performing in the end. The DJ put ‘Sax’ on and handed me the microphone! I had a feeling that was going to happen.”

She also sang a rendition of Alicia Keys’ If I Ain’t Got You for her husband, Hello! reported.

King of the Jungle Redknapp, who was with her in I’m A Celebrity last year, offered up advice for the couple.

East said: “He said to be mates. That’s the main thing, that you’re friends.”

