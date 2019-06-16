Elisabeth Moss and Aubrey Plaza walk the red carpet for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Elisabeth Moss and Aubrey Plaza were among a star-studded guest list at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual awards ceremony took place in Santa Monica on Saturday, though the winners will not be revealed until the show airs on Monday.

Celebrities from cinema, TV and music were in attendance and The Handmaid’s Tale star Moss turned heads at the Barker Hangar in a form-fitting black dress, complete with a dragon design on the front.

The 36-year-old completed the look with matching heels.

Elisabeth Moss turned heads on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

US actress Plaza, best known for her role in sitcom Parks And Recreation, wore a sparkling black mini-dress on the carpet, with white cuffs and a bow tie.

Plaza teamed the dress with sparkly silver heels.

Aubrey Plaza’s little black dress was complete with white cuffs and a bow tie (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Comedian Tiffany Haddish, one of the presenters at the ceremony, shimmered in a silver one-shoulder frock.

Haddish paired the dress with matching earrings and rings.

Tiffany Haddish wore a one-shoulder dress for her appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tessa Thompson, who is starring in Men In Black: International, was another famous face on the red carpet.

The actress wore an oversized metallic suit jacket for the occasion.

Tessa Thompson looked business-like as she wore an oversized suit jacket paired with a briefcase bag (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Singer Lizzo, one of the most in-demand stars in music at the moment, went for a striking neon green dress featuring feathers around the collar.

She kept it casual in a pair of white trainers.

Lizzo stood out from the crowd at the annual awards show in a neon green figure-hugging dress (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil arrived at the ceremony with her boyfriend, the singer James Blake.

She wore a Balmain cocktail dress with ruffled embellishments.

Jameela Jamil posed for photographers while wearing a couture cocktail dress (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The MTV Movie &TV Awards will air in the US on Monday.