Noel Gallagher unimpressed at American bands headlining festivals

Noel Gallagher has bemoaned the amount of American bands who headline music festivals.

The singer, 52, and his band High Flying Birds were the main act at the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday Night.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds last performed at the event in 2012.

"So Sally can waitShe knows it's too lateAs she's walking on byMy soul slides awayBut don't look back in anger, Don't look back in angerI heard you say" An amazing set from @NoelGallagher closing Friday night at @IsleOfWightFest! ?#IOW2019 pic.twitter.com/UATATT9aHp — Absolute Radio (@absoluteradio) June 14, 2019

Talking to Absolute Radio backstage he said: “The Killers headline every festival, they even headline two festivals all at the same time. I did a European tour last year and I did every festival known to man and The Killers or the Foo Fighters or the Red Hot Chili Peppers were on all at the same time.

“If it’s not them it’s the f*****g Kings Of Leon, I don’t know what’s wrong with British music these days but f*****g Yanks it’s all with the pyrotechnics and shit pattern in between songs and f*****g hydraulic drum rises.”

The musician also took aim at his brother Liam, with whom he has been embroiled in a long-standing feud.

The former Oasis singer reacted strongly when asked by radio presenters Sarah Champion and Pete Donaldson if he would rather watch Manchester United win a quadruple (he supports Manchester City) or watch Liam at Wembley performing only his new music.

He said: “I think I’d rather eat my own shit. I’d rather put shit on a pizza and be force-fed it than listen to that bozo f*****g murder his own songs.”

Another musician making headlines following her Friday night performance was Lily Allen.

Lily Allen on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival (Handout/PA)

The Smile singer held a minute’s silence for Grenfell Tower fire victims and did not hold back in scolding “whoever was shouting out through that” following the gesture.

The headline act for Saturday’s Isle of Wight Festival on the main stage is George Ezra.