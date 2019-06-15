Lisa Faulkner talks about infertility and ‘second chance’ with John Torode

Actress Lisa Faulkner has said she is “happy” she is infertile as she would not have her adopted daughter otherwise.

The former EastEnders star, 47, has a 13-year-old daughter Billie, who she adopted with her ex-husband Chris Coghill.

She told The Times magazine: “I am really happy that I am infertile because I wouldn’t have got Billie without it. I think I love her more because she is not my birth child. It is ferocious and it comes from here (my heart).”

“But I don’t think that yearning to be pregnant will ever completely go until I hit the menopause and I can’t physically have children any more.”

Faulkner is engaged to MasterChef judge and chef John Torode.

The pair met when she was a contestant on – and won – Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

She said: “We have a really lovely time. He looks after me and I look after him. It’s nice to have a second chance, because sometimes (after a divorce) you think, ‘Maybe that’s it.’ I do see this as a second chance.”

Torode and Faulkner, who has written a memoir called Meant To Be, present John And Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen on ITV.