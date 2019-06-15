KT Tunstall brands Tory leadership race ‘a bunch of bollocks’

KT Tunstall has described the Tory leadership race as “a bunch of bollocks” that “doesn’t seem like a choice”.

“I’m always pretty dismayed by these races, there’s very seldomly someone I’m excited about,” Tunstall told the Press Association at the Isle of Wight Festival.

“But I am in camp Russell Brand at the moment, I don’t think it matters.

KT Tunstall at Isle of Wight Festival

“The system is bust and needs to change so that people can actually have a voice about what goes on in government.”

Tunstall took to the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday afternoon, where Rick Astley, Bastille and headliner George Ezra will also appear on the event’s main stage in the evening.

She played a cover of Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down during her set, which she said is an “uplifting anthem about all the shit that’s going on at the moment”.

Asked about the frontrunner for the contest to be the next prime minister, Boris Johnson, Tunstall said “he looks like (Donald) Trump”.

KT Tunstall performs on stage

“I wouldn’t go any deeper because it gets me in shit with soundbites and newspapers, but it just looks like a shit show to me,” she said.

“I hope someone brilliant comes along, to give us a different option.”

Tunstall describes herself as “a lefty hippy” and supports the Green Party, but said she does not know if they could challenge in a general election.

The 43-year-old lives in Los Angeles and added it’s “absolutely insane” what is happening in the US at the moment.

Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings performs at the Isle of Wight Festival

Tunstall shot to fame in 2004 with her debut album Eye To The Telescope, which included hits such as Suddenly I See and Big Black Horse And The Cherry Tree, and she released her sixth studio album WAX in late 2018.

Sunday’s action on the Isle of Wight includes Madness, Jess Glynne and former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft before concluding with headliners Biffy Clyro, whose set festival organiser John Giddings has said people will be able to “see from the moon”.