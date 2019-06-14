Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa among winners at Silver Clef Awards

Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa are among the winners of this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Sheeran will be honoured with one of the night’s most coveted prizes, the O2 Silver Clef Award, at the ceremony next month, held in association with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The gong is awarded for outstanding contribution to music and has been won by the likes of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Oasis.

Dua Lipa at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Sam Smith will receive the award for best male, while Dua Lipa will take home best female.

The Black Eyed Peas will pick up the gong for best international group while electro-pop band Years And Years will be awarded best group.

The Chemical Brothers, Mabel and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason are among the other artists to have won awards.

Dua Lipa said: “A few years ago, I performed at a Nordoff Robbins event which was raising funds for their music therapy work, so it’s a real pleasure to be back supporting this charity again through the O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Sam Smith is among the winners at the Silver Clef Awards (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Music is my life, so I can’t think of a better charity to be supporting than one which uses music to enrich the lives of others. I can’t wait to be there on the day to receive this award.”

Mabel said: “I’m so happy to be accepting the Ticketmaster best newcomer award. Making music is such a fun but also emotional process, so being able to support a charity who helps others in really tough situations through music holds a special place in my heart.”

The Chemical Brothers said: “We are delighted to be part of the O2 Silver Clef Awards this year and to be supporting this very special charity.

“We love expressing our inner selves creatively, forging connections and escape through music. Music therapy which helps people to do the same is incredibly important and inspiring for us.

The Chemical Brothers performing at the Roundhouse in Camden (PA)

“We’re grateful to be associated with the provision of this opportunity for people to find their voice through music.

“We look forward to collecting the Bose innovation award on the day and meeting the people involved in this wonderful work.”

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of the winning artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise vital funds ensuring that Nordoff Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

The ceremony will take place on July 5 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and will be hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman.