Boris Johnson’s father learns about Love Island on Celebrity Gogglebox

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley looks confused as the rules of Love Island are explained to him in Celebrity Gogglebox.

The spin-off starts on Channel 4 on Friday evening and sees the former politician introduced to the hit ITV2 reality show by Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, who joins him on the sofa.

Stanley, father of the aspiring prime minister and former foreign secretary, appears bemused as Toffolo explains who Love Island contestant Tommy Fury, brother of boxer Tyson, is.

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship when they appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2017.

Little Mix on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa (Channel 4)

She also teaches him how to upload a selfie to Instagram, but the 78-year-old takes issue with her grammar and gives an impromptu lesson on when not to use the phrase “You and I”.

They also watch a news segment about Michael Gove’s recent admission he took cocaine as a young journalist in the 1990s.

Toffolo will say: “I mean it is fascinating that everyone seems to be raising their hand and saying ‘Well, I did it better. You might have done cocaine but I did opium’.”

But when Boris, who has dodged questions about his own drug use, appears on screen Stanley remains tight lipped.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev will also appear (Channel 4)

“Oh here he is, Boris,” Toffolo will say to him with a grin.

They also try their hand at the game show Countdown, bringing out pens and paper.

“I would imagine you are quite good at this,” she will ask.

But Stanley will reply: “Absolutely no. No I am not.”

Kelly Osbourne will also be on the show, with her childhood friend Sammy Barratt-Singh.

Other stars announced include All Saints singers Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt, and actress Emily Atack and her mother.

Gogglebox has been an unlikely hit for Channel 4 since it debuted in 2013, winning a Bafta TV Award and four National TV Awards among other accolades.

There have been previous celebrity specials, with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Jamie Dornan and Danny and Dani Dyer taking part.

– Celebrity Gogglebox begins on Channel 4 on Friday at 9pm.