Spice Girls claim biggest girl band single and album of all time in the UK

The Spice Girls have the biggest-selling girl band single and album of all time, according to the Official Charts Company.

Wannabe, the 1996 debut single from the girl group has topped the Official Charts Company’s top 100 girl group singles list of the last 25 years with 1.7 million combined sales, including physical, download and streaming equivalent sales.

Their debut album Spice, which includes Wannabe and other hits including Say You’ll Be There and 2 Become 1 and spent 15 weeks at number one, is the biggest girl band album of all time with 2.98 million combined sales.

The Spice Girls in 1996 (Michael Stephens/PA)

Their second album Spiceworld has taken the second spot on the album list with 1.6 million combined sales.

The Spice Girls, who are currently on tour, told OfficialCharts.com: “This is so incredible – we can’t believe it! The last couple of weeks have been magical. To be back together and celebrating with all our fans is an absolute joy.

“We want to say a very special thank you to everyone who has supported us. It’s phenomenal that over 20 years later our music and message still resonates with so many people. This tour has been one of the greatest things we’ve ever done as a band.

“None of us were quite sure how it would be received but it’s all been like a brilliant dream.”

Advertising

They added that they “love seeing the new generation of girl power”.

“It’s evolved so much and it’s just not about girls it’s about everybody… it’s people power. This band, the Spice Girls belongs to everyone.

This is incredible ✌?? It’s phenomenal that over 20 years later our music and message still resonates with so many people!! Thank you xx https://t.co/pAawV5OeoM — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 13, 2019

“Not just five girls, it belongs to eight billion people, and everyone is welcome. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making our dreams come true – we love you all.”

Advertising

The Official Charts Company said that all of the Spice Girls’ nine chart-toppers are in their newly-released top 100 girl group singles list, and that their music has continued into the streaming era, with 172 million streams since records began in 2014.

Wannabe topped the chart ahead of Little Mix, who are in second place with their 2016 hit Shout Out To My Ex, which has 1.52 million combined sales.

All Saints are in third place with their 1997 single Never Ever and US pop group Fifth Harmony are at number four with 2016 hit Work From Home.

Little Mix round off the top five with their 2015 single Black Magic.

The Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm have three dates left of their reunion tour, which does not include Victoria Beckham.

They play at London’s Wembley Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.