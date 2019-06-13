Madonna: It would be easier for my kids if they had another mother

Madonna has said it would be “less challenging” for her children if they didn’t have her as a mother.

The Queen of Pop, 60, said her six children sometimes found it difficult having a world-famous musician as a parent.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, she said: “I think they wish I wasn’t Madonna. I think it would be less challenging in their minds if they didn’t have me as their mother.”

Madonna with Graham Norton, Sir Ian McKellen, Danny Boyle, Lily James, Himesh Patel and Sheryl Crow (PA)

Madonna has two biological children, daughter Lourdes and son Rocco, and four adopted children from Malawi – David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella.

She also admitted to feeling anxious ahead of her upcoming world tour, which includes a string of shows at the London Palladium.

Asked if she felt excited, she replied: “Of course. I’m feeling anxiety right now. Every time feels like the first time.”

“I can see everyone (in London) and they can see me, which you can’t in a stadium or sports arena.

“I want to do something different. It’s very theatrical and intimate. I’m nervous.”

Madonna in character as Madame X (David Mizoeff/PA)

She also rubbished rumours that a biopic of her life is in the works.

She said: “If there ever is one, I’ll be directing it. I warn any director who tries to make one, there will be a mysterious death!”

The Like A Prayer singer is preparing to release Madame X on June 14.

Last month, she played a two-song set at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel amid calls for her to boycott the event.

Madame X, her 14th album, was conceived in Lisbon, Portal, after she moved there so her son David could attend a football academy.

She said she had unexpectedly found herself becoming a “soccer mum”.

“I surprised myself,” she said.

“Barcelona and Turin were an option, but I couldn’t see myself living there. It would have been a lot easier if he’d liked music!”

Asked if she watches her son’s games, she said, “I admit I only watch when he’s playing. If he’s on the bench, I’m on my phone.”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One at 10.35pm on Friday.