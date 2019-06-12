Love Island’s Anna says she’ll miss Sherif after sudden exit

Love Island’s Anna Vakili has said she will miss Sherif Lanre after his sudden exit from the show.

The semi-professional rugby player’s exit was announced on Tuesday, with ITV saying only that he had broken the programme’s rules.

Anna, who was coupled with Sherif, said on Wednesday’s instalment: “It’s weird being single because I started this journey in a couple with Sherif.

“I’m going to miss him.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Sherif broke his silence over his departure although he did not say why he had left the villa.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “Thank you to everyone including my friends and family for the support I’ve come back to.

“I appreciate you all and hope I provided some good, positive moments during my time on Love Island and for anyone wondering I’m all good.

“#ItIsWhatItIs #BiggerThingsToCome.”

Sherif’s exit has left Anna single, and therefore in danger of leaving the show.

Things did start looking up when Anton Danyluk made a play for her but it backfired when he compared Anna to Molly-Mae Hague.

“As much as Molly is my type, she’s beautiful from the outside in. You’re beautiful on the inside and out,” he said.

“You’re not necessarily my absolute type on paper but Molly, who is someone who is my type, I still wouldn’t want to be with someone like that.”

Anna was unimpressed, saying in the Beach Hut: “If Anton liked me, he wouldn’t have been hitting on Molly. So, he doesn’t like me. I don’t know what he was trying to say. It was confusing me.”

There was more drama with the arrival of newcomers Maura Higgins and Elma Pazar, who each picked three of the boys for a special dinner date.

Maura chose Tommy Fury to make her a starter, Danny Williams to prepare her a main course, and Michael Griffiths to whip her up a dessert.

Elma selected Danny, Anton and Tommy to prepare her meal.

Molly-Mae said she was “less than happy” about Tommy getting two dates, while Amber Gill was fed up that her love interest Michael had been invited out.

“I’m bothered, I’m really bothered,” she said. “But I can’t let anyone else see that.”

Love Island, which is hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.