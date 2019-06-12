Lorraine Kelly: There is something rotten at the heart of politics

Lorraine Kelly said “there is something rotten at the heart of politics” as she was questioned about her relationship with Esther McVey.

The breakfast TV star has made headlines in recent days after she appeared to “snub” her former GMTV colleague live on air when she was a guest on Good Morning Britain.

Kelly later said she was “baffled” by the Tory leadership hopeful’s claim that she was promoted above her at GMTV.

Esther McVey trying out the GMTV couch (Tony Harris/PA)

Kelly also added that she strongly disagrees with the MP’s politics on LGBT rights.

Pressed by Piers Morgan on Wednesday’s GMB about their rumoured feud, Kelly said: “Oh behave, you’re such an imp.”

She added: “I’m just annoyed that there is something rotten at the heart of politic and it’s annoyed me.

“You don’t want to get me angry, Piers, you won’t like me when I’m angry.”

Fiona Phillips has also weighed in on McVey’s claims that she was promoted over Kelly to host with Eamonn Holmes when she worked at GMTV.

Lorraine Kelly and Eamonn Holmes in 2000 (William Conran/PA)

Writing in The Mirror, the TV presenter claimed that the politician’s version of events was not true.

She said: “My mum told me at a very young age ‘Don’t bother telling untruths because you’ll always get found out’.

“I wonder if Tory leadership hopeful Esther McVey was told that as a child?

“Following an embarrassing exchange during an interview on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, Esther was left squirming when Piers Morgan asked Lorraine Kelly for her memories of working with the Tory leadership hopeful during a short stint at GMTV in 1999.

Fiona Phillips (Ian West/PA)

“Lorraine looked as though she’d sniffed something foul, and replied ‘I don’t remember’.

“Strange that, seeing as Esther reckons she’d been so good at her job at the breakfast station that she ‘was promoted to be partnering with Eamonn Holmes’.

“How strange because she didn’t have a job at GMTV until she covered my three-month maternity in 1999.

“How could she have been ‘promoted’, then, from a job she’d never held in the first place? Hmmmm.”