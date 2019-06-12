Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco sports the same dress as her famous mother in side-by-side photos taken 21 years apart.

The Friends star shared a picture of her 14-year-old offspring wearing the same purple and white slip dress with sheer overlay that she wore on a red carpet.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…”

Cox’s Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow commented “Oh wow…”

Cox was photographed wearing the dress at the 1998 premiere of Snake Eyes.

She was married to Coco’s father, David Arquette, from 1999 to 2013 and is now engaged to Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid.