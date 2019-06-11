Stewart, Pine and Pegg remember Star Trek’s Anton Yelchin in documentary trailer

Chris Pine, Kristen Stewart and Simon Pegg are among the stars paying tribute to Anton Yelchin in a trailer for a documentary about the Star Trek actor, who was killed at the age of 27.

He was crushed to death by his Jeep Grand Cherokee in the driveway of his Studio City home in June 2016 after the car rolled backwards down the driveway, pinning him between a letterbox and a security fence.

The trailer for Love, Antosha features iPhone footage of Yelchin playing at the controls on the set of Star Trek while making zapping sounds and he can be heard saying: “The thrill of making movies and studying characters and getting to work with people you respect and admire is so far superior to everything else. It is for me, that is how I think about things.”

It features photographs and footage of Yelchin on sets with stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Robin Williams.

Pegg, who starred opposite Yelchin on Star Wars, addresses his friend’s death, saying: “The random events that had to occur for this to happen were just cataclysmically unfair.”

Stewart, who starred opposite him in Fierce People, recalls: “I was so baffled by how good he was. I wanted to be better, smarter, cooler, but couldn’t even hang with him.”

Bryce Dallas Howard, who appeared with him Terminator Salvation, says: “Who he was an artist was so far beyond acting because he could do everything.”

Director JJ Abrams, and actors Willem Dafoe and Ben Foster also feature in the trailer.

The film’s title is a reference to how he would sign off notes to his mother as a child.

Irina Yelchin chokes back tears as she says: “When he was little, every day he would write cards. ‘Dear Mummy, I love you so very much. Love, Antosha’. There is no gift better than those.”