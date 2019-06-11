Sherif Lanre’s exit only briefly mentioned during Love Island

Sherif Lanre’s exit from the Love Island villa was only briefly addressed during tonight’s episode of the ITV2 show.

The chef and semi-professional rugby player’s departure was announced earlier on Tuesday, with ITV saying only that Lanre had broken the programme’s rules.

Comedian Iain Stirling, who narrates the programme, mentioned Lanre during a brief voice-over.

He said only: “Earlier, following discussions with the producers, Sherif left the villa. But for the other islanders it’s another day in paradise.”

Lanre did not feature prominently in Tuesday night’s episode. It is unclear whether he left the villa before filming or if he was edited out.

Earlier on Tuesday, the sportsman from London expressed regret, saying he had exercised “poor judgment” on the show.

A statement from Love Island said: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

So that's two *exclusive* couples and one new romance on the cards. My what a busy evening we've all had. #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 11, 2019

He entered the villa on the first day and was paired with pharmacist Anna Vakili.

The episode also saw two couples seal their relationships.

During a night in the hideaway, Curtis Pritchard, brother of Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ, asked Amy Hart to be his “half girlfriend”.

And Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan decided to become “exclusive” during a date paddle boarding along the coast of Majorca.

Footage of my last brain cell trying to push me through to the end of the week.#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mVjV2PRQp2 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 11, 2019

Similarly, Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill kissed for the first time during a moment on the sunbeds.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.