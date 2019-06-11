Quotes of the week

[STANDFIRST] Celebrities don’t mind airing their views or sharing their deepest thoughts. Here is a selection of this week’s showbiz musings:

1. “I Googled the words. But everything went. The melody, the words, everything was just gone.”

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God’,” Out of all the times! And so the doors opened and it really was just like walking in faith.”

Emeli Sande tells the Duvet Days podcast she had to Google the words to her song before she sang at the Olympics.

2. “Thanks for teaching me what love is. My heart is with u always.”

Ariana Grande marks two years since One Love Manchester by sharing a selection of images from the benefit concert.

3. “The importance of being pale is very bizarre. When I was five, I remember thinking, ‘God, I’d give anything to be white. I just want to be white, I want to be white, I want to be white.’

“I had been so conditioned to think that if you were white, you were automatically more attractive.”

Queer Eye star Tan France writes in his memoir that he bleached his skin when he was 10 because he wanted to be white.

4. “I would do it. The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen, anything could happen.”

Jennifer Aniston tells The Ellen DeGeneres Show she is up for a Friends reunion.

5. “During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage.

“There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

The James Bond Twitter account confirms there was an explosion on the set of the latest film, leaving a crew member injured.

6. “I was honest about it but I also was young and I hadn’t even been in the industry for like a year and I was asked to sit next to Tom Jones, and I was just trying to fit in.

“I look back now and I understand that I was the first female coach on the show for the first series on a show that was brand new, and it was this big thing.

“Once there had been years of other female coaches that got similar slack, I realised that it wasn’t so personal but it really did hurt me and I’ve not lied about that.”

Jessie J tells the Press Association she was hurt by criticism she received while she was a coach on the adult version of The Voice.

7. “I’m expecting to get a ban from driving and I will absolutely accept that because what I did was wrong.”

“It’s all too easy to drive a bit too fast or read or send a text, but let me be the lesson to everyone, it’s not OK.”

Nick Knowles admits to The Sun driving while using a mobile phone and speeding.

8. “We did talk about it. But we just want the new show to be a nostalgic joy-bomb.”

James Corden tells The Sunday Times Culture magazine Brexit will not be discussed in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

9. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

Chris Pratt announces on Instagram that he has married Katherine Schwarzenegger.