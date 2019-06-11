Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill to share first kiss

Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill will seal their relationship with a kiss during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Despite admitting to being attracted to Amber, firefighter Michael has so far not made a move on the beautician after nine days in the villa.

But after one stalled attempt in which he will be “pied off” by Amber, the pair will share a kiss by the sun beds.

It is unclear whether tonight’s episode will also include Sherif Lanre’s exit from the show.

The chef and semi-professional rugby player left the villa after breaking its rules, although ITV has not yet said which.

Sherif expressed his regret, saying he had exercised “poor judgment”.

Tonight’s episode will see Michael invite Amber up to the terrace for a chat, telling her: “I am attracted to you. I’m not trying to get to know anybody else.

“I don’t think anybody could walk through that door that makes me nervous like you do.”

But she will tell him she is feeling “shy” and “nervous” and will pull away.

Danny keeps his options open with Yewande and Molly-Mae. Curtis has a big question for Amy, while Michael decides to make his move on Amber… will there be pies for our guys? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4pWKkkkGiw — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 11, 2019

Later, she will tell Anna Vakili and Yewande Biala she had been drinking cola and that she wanted her breath to be fresh the first time they kissed.

In the evening, she will take Michael to the side to explain her earlier reticence.

“Basically, I wasn’t prepared earlier. I’m more prepared now,” she will say before they share their first kiss.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.