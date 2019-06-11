Lily Allen: The way my dad spoke about women made me not want to be one

Lily Allen has said that her actor father Keith Allen spoke about women in a derogatory way when she was a child, making her want to avoid being a woman.

The singer said it was having her own daughters that made her feel differently.

She is mother to Marnie, six, and Ethel, seven, with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

In an interview with Jodie Comer for Stylist magazine, Allen said: “When I was growing up I had a very fragmented relationship with my dad.

“The way he spoke about women with his friends was quite derogatory so I tried to avoid being a woman.

“I didn’t really bond with women and I felt jealous of women. Then, when I had my two girls I was like, ‘OK, I guess you’re going to have to start liking women now, Lily.’

“But it’s been a complete blessing.”

Comer also revealed to Allen how much her life has changed since the success of TV series Killing Eve, saying: “A couple of weeks ago, I was going to New York and then when I got out of the car at the airport at four in the morning there was a bunch of strange men waiting for me to sign autographs.

“It really threw me because it was the first time I’d had anything like that.”

