Gemma Collins and James Argent among stars to tackle Crystal Maze

Reality couple Gemma Collins and James Argent, comedian Vic Reeves and presenter Anita Rani are among the famous faces who will tackle The Crystal Maze for charity.

Maze Master Richard Ayoade will return to oversee the groups of stars tackling physical and mental challenges in the hope of winning crystals that can be exchanged for time in the Crystal Dome to win money for Stand Up To Cancer.

The Only Way Is Essex regulars will be joined by presenter Carol Vorderman, comedian Ellie Taylor and TV star Rick Edwards.

Carol Vorderman (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rani will captain a team of Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, comedian Tom Rosenthal, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft and presenter Jeff Stelling, while Reeves will be joined by reality star Ferne McCann, former cricketer Graeme Swann, comedian Susan Calman and actress Nancy Sorrell.

Ackley Bridge actress Sunetra Sarker will attempt to steer politician Ann Widdecome, reality star Wes Nelson, TV presenter Matthew Wright and actress Nikki Sanderson to victory, while radio presenter Melvin Odoom will lead comedian Al Murray, actress Kara Tointon, Hollyoaks star Ashley Taylor Dawson and reality star Olivia Attwood.

Ann Widdecombe (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Actor Steve Pemberton will lead a team of Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, reality star Jack Fincham, TV presenter Anna Richardson and comedian Russell Kane.

The series will see the introduction of the new Eastern Zone – influenced by the art, architecture and monuments of east Asia – and will include the added pressure of the new Mega Crystal – a chance to supersize one crystal that, if won, could give them double the time of a regular crystal.

The Crystal Maze will begin on June 21 at 8pm on Channel 4.