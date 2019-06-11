Former SAS soldier Andy McNab writes children’s book inspired by his illiteracy

Best-selling author and former SAS soldier Andy McNab has written a book for children, saying his childhood illiteracy has prompted him to create something all young people can enjoy.

At the centre of covert operations for nine years on five continents, the writer shot to fame with his first book, Bravo Two Zero, which recounted his part leading an ill-fated patrol behind enemy lines during the first Gulf War in 1991.

Now he has turned his attention to a more child-friendly topic – a school trip to an outdoor adventure centre.

Andy McNab at the launch of his and author Phil Earle’s new book Get Me Out of Here! (Matt Alexander/PA)

Get Me Out Of Here!, written with Superhero Street author Phil Earle, centres on Danny Mack and his friends, who embark on a trip to the Go Wild centre but are shocked when the toilet is a bucket in a tent, the instructor is “132 years old” and there is no phone signal.

McNab, who was found abandoned in a carrier bag outside Guy’s Hospital in London in 1959 and was brought up by foster parents, was illiterate until he joined the Army at the age of 16.

Andy McNab (right) and Phil Earle (Matt Alexander/PA)

He said: “I know how much I missed out in my own childhood so I really wanted to make some children’s books that everyone could enjoy – and make sure we get beyond the middle-class culture where reading is just a normal part of life.”

The book will also feature black and white drawings from Robin Boyden.