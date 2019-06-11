Faye Brookes lands first role since announcing Coronation Street exit

Faye Brookes has announced her first post-soap role as she prepares to depart Coronation Street.

Brookes, who plays Kate Connor in the ITV soap, will appear as the eponymous princess in a Christmas production of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

The 31-year-old will join Birds Of S Feather actress Lesley Joseph and former X Factor winner Joe McElderry for the pantomime.

Sharing the news on Instagram she said: “Here it is… the official announcement of @brumhippodrome Panto 2019 “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs” Come join us this Christmas.”

Joseph will play The Wicked Queen while McElderry will take on the The Spirit of The Mirror.

Brookes is among a clutch of stars leaving Coronation Street.

She announced her departure in April, saying she was heading for “pastures new”.

Her exit came after her on-screen wife Rana Habeeb was tragically killed off in a factory collapse shortly before she was set to tie the knot with Kate.