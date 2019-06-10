Tension in Love Island as two girls go after newcomer Danny

Molly-Mae Hague sparked tension in the Love Island villa by declaring she also had her eye on Yewande Biala’s new love interest.

Yewande has so far failed to find romance on the show but her fortunes started to change when newcomer Danny Williams invited her on a date.

The pair hit it off and both said they were interested in each other.

However, Molly-Mae later decided she also liked the look of Danny.

“Tall boys are just a thing for me,” she said.

Talking about her flirtation with Tommy Fury, she said: “I just feel like he is in ‘Tommy Land’ and I’m trying to get my way into it.

“Maybe I need to get into ‘Danny Land’?”

Molly-Mae’s interest in Danny clearly upset Yewande.

Although she insisted she did not own Danny, she did remark to the others that Molly-Mae already had her “plate full”.

“She says he’s her type,” she said.

“Everyone is her f****** type.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.