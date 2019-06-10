Taron Egerton joins Elton John for Your Song duet during Hove show

Taron Egerton surprised Elton John fans as he joined the singer on stage to mark the 95th show of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The actor, who plays Sir Elton in the biopic Rocketman, appeared on stage in a rainbow striped t-shirt and orange-tinted sunglasses rimmed with jewels to perform the duet of Your Song at the show in Hove, Sussex.

At the end of the performance, Sir Elton got up from behind the piano to embrace the actor.

The pair recently performed together at the party after the film’s gala premiere at the Cannes film festival, but the duet marks the first time Sir Elton has been joined on stage for a performance since the tour began in September 2018.

He will next play two shows in Dublin, Ireland, before a gig at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday and then a string of shows in Europe.

The tour will then travel to the US and Canada, Australia and New Zealand before he returns to the UK in November 2020.

It is scheduled to finish at London’s O2 arena on December 16 2020.

Rocketman follows Sir Elton during his breakthrough years, and stars Jamie Bell as his collaborator Bernie Taupin and Richard Madden as his manager John Reid.

The movie is out now in UK cinemas.