Michelle Obama to join James Corden for dodgeball on his talk show

Michelle Obama will join James Corden for a game of dodgeball when he presents The Late Late Show in London.

The former first lady will lead Team USA – going up against Corden’s Team UK – in an all-star match later this month.

Other celebrities in the game include Melissa McCarthy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Styles, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe, John Bradley and The Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts.

Corden is bringing his US show to the UK for the third time, with programmes airing from Tuesday June 18 to Friday June 21.

Other episodes will see Chris Hemsworth star in a sketch where he battles Corden to see who would be the best employee in one of London’s finest restaurants.

The cast of Dark Phoenix – including Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Sophie Turner – will join Corden for a double-decker bus tour of London.

The Late Late Show in London will include the premiere of a new Crosswalk The Musical, featuring songs from Les Miserables.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Sheen and Louis Tomlinson will join previously announced guests including Gillian Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks, Lily James, Sir Ian McKellen and Simon Pegg on the couch.

There will be magic from David Blaine and music from Little Mix and Mumford & Sons.

Zai Bennett, director of programming at Sky UK and Ireland, said: “We are overjoyed to welcome such a stellar line-up of guests to Sky One later this month.

“It’s a testament to the show that the former first lady will be involved in The London Late Late Shows as well!

“James is a master of entertainment, always delivering huge stars and stunning stunts – our viewers are in for a treat.”

The Late Late Show will be available to watch on Sky One and Now TV from June 18 to 21.