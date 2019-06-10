Menu

Liam Payne co-hosts dinner to mark end of London Fashion Week Men’s

Showbiz | Published:

The singer, a global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss, put on the event with GQ editor-in-chief Dylan Jones.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne donned glasses and a suit covered in polka dots for a dinner to mark the close of London Fashion Week Men’s.

The One Direction heart-throb – a global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss – hosted the event with Dylan Jones, editor-in-chief of British GQ.

Liam Payne arrives at Berners Tavern
Liam Payne (Isabel Infantes/PA)
British GQ editor Dylan Jones
British GQ editor-in-chief Dylan Jones (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Actor Russell Tovey was also at the dinner at Berners Tavern in London.

He looked stylish in a blue shirt and black blazer, teamed with casual trainers.

Russell Tovey
Russell Tovey (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Model Adwoa Aboah and singer and presenter Kelly Osbourne were both sophisticated in black.

Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Kelly Osborne
Kelly Osborne (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Other guests included Maya Jama, Tinie Tempah, Nick Grimshaw, Jack Guinness and Henry Holland.

