Liam Gallagher pens song for formerly estranged daughter Molly

Liam Gallagher has written a song for his 22-year-old daughter Molly Moorish after meeting her for the first time last year.

Entitled Now That I’ve Found You, the song will appear on his forthcoming second solo album, Why Me? Why Not, which is due for release in September.

The former Oasis rocker, 46, said he penned the song to celebrate the fact she was now part of his life.

Liam Gallagher’s daughter Molly Moorish (Ian West/PA)

Moorish, who has worked as a model, was raised by her mother Lisa Moorish, who fronted the indie band Kill City in the mid 2000s.

Gallagher mentioned the song for the first time during an appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X as he talked the broadcaster through the record.

He said: “A couple more songs like (first single) Shockwave. There’s one called A River which is absolutely a proper beast of a tune. Don’t think it’ll get on the radio ‘cause it’s too heavy, but if someone wants to play it, play it. But that’s a tune.

Former rocker Lisa Moorish (Ian West/PA)

“Yeah it’s heavy man. It is heavy. Like heavy, as in makes you wanna, it’s like a bulldozer man. Heavier than that.

“Then there’s one called Once which is more of a ballad-y kind of a Pink Floyd, Bowie kind of thing which is mega. Then there’s a couple of little, you know… there’s one that I’ve done for my daughter Molly called Now That I’ve Found You.

“Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. But it’s got a ‘now that you’re in my life’ kinda vibe. It’s cool. It’s nice.”

Gallagher also has two sons, Lennon and Gene, and another daughter called Gemma.