Jessie J on Channing Tatum: He looks great naked in the shower

Jessie J has said she is having a “lovely time” with boyfriend Channing Tatum, adding: “He looks great naked in the shower.”

The singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, has been dating the Magic Mike star since last year.

Earlier this year he was obliged to post a picture of himself naked in the shower after he lost a round of the game Jenga to her.

At the time he wrote: “I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish.

“The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked … Smh and fml … I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again…”

The Voice Kids UK coach told Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: “We’re having a lovely time. And I’m very very respectful of his situation.

“But he looks great naked in the shower!”

The couple are believed to have started a relationship six months after Tatum split from his wife, actress Jenna Dewan.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan (Ian West/PA)

Tatum and Dewan, who have a five-year-old daughter, Everly, split in April after nine years of marriage.

Cornish has recently spoken about her fertility issues, but said she has not tackled the topic with Tatum.

She said: “No! No, just because he’s Channing Tatum everyone’s kind of sped us up in to this like ‘Are you getting married? Are you doing this?’

“I mean I’ve been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years but they’re not famous so no-one really cares.”

Discussing her decision to speak out about her struggle to start a family, she said: “Vulnerability is seen so much as weakness now and not real. I’ve always been someone that is open and honest.

“And from a very, very young age I’ve always stood in the middle of my pain and my battles with everything. And I think it’s basically made me who I am today and the artist I am and the music I make.

“So four-and-a-half, five years ago I was diagnosed with this disease that, you know, is making it harder.

“I was told I couldn’t have children, I don’t believe it. I believe in miracles. I haven’t given up.

“For the last four years I’ve changed my diet, I’ve changed the way I live. I’ve done a lot of self-work and just to be open about it and start a conversation that could help someone that doesn’t know how to talk about it, and start this conversation.”

She added: “Whatever happens will happen. I’ve had great blessings and success in my life and I believe that balance has to happen for everybody.”