Geena Davis to joins series three of Netflix’s Glow

Geena Davis will join the third series of Netflix’s wrestling series Glow, it has been announced.

The Thelma and Louise actress will play Sandy Devereaux St Clair, the entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the streaming service confirmed.

A tweet on the show’s official page said: “Viva Las Vegas! Season 3 glows up with newest cast member, Geena Davis,” alongside a video of the star winking at the camera.

The third series of the hit show will see the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling relocate from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

The show stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Kate Nash and Marc Maron.

It will return to Netflix on August 9.