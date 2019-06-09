Menu

Nicole Kidman: I’ll eat anything, I used to eat ants

Showbiz

She also said she likes to carry around her pet cat in a special backsack.

Nicole Kidman

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has revealed she used to eat ants.

The actress, 51, told The Mail On Sunday’s You magazine that her first memory, as a child, was eating snow.

She added: “I used to eat ants as well, but ants don’t taste good … Just sort of off.

“Just acidic-y. Kind of weird. And I’ll eat anything. I’ve eaten almost anything. Witchetty grubs, worms and insects. ”

The Oscar-winner said she takes her pet cats with her on hikes in a backpack.

She told the magazine: “I really am a cat person. I’ve just got one of those carriers …  a cat carrier that’s a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it’s got air and everything, and they love it.”

The Big Little Lies actress, who is married to singer Keith Urban, said: “I was actually going to post a picture of it and then I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t want to do that.’

“But I may still because it is really cute. They hop in. They can’t wait to get in.”

