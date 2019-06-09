Menu

Kristina Rihanoff talks of marriage plans with Ben Cohen

Showbiz | Published:

The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing.

Kristina Rihanoff

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff has said marriage to one-time partner Ben Cohen is still “a couple of years” away.

The professional dancer met partner Cohen while performing on the 11th series of Strictly.

Rihanoff has since had a young daughter, Mila, with the former rugby star.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen
Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen have a child together (John Stillwell/PA)

The dancer has said Cohen has made a perfect father, but marriage is not an immediate plan.

She told Hello magazine: “It will probably be in a couple of years. Hopefully we’ll gather the family around and it’ll happen.”

She added on Cohen: “Ben is the best dad in the world. Mila is such a daddy’s girl and she’s always on the go.

“She doesn’t stop. She goes to rugby class, and also to dance and yoga with me. She’s a very active girl.”

The full interview with Rihanoff can be read in Hello magazine, out today.

