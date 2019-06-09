Killing Eve returns with 3.5m viewers

The new series of Killing Eve kicked off with 3.5 million viewers and a warm response from fans.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer returned to their roles as intelligence officer Eve Polastri and assassin Villanelle, in the second series of the acclaimed spy drama.

The first episode, on BBC One, peaked with an audience of 3.7 million.

It had a 21% audience share and was the most-watched show on Saturday.

Viewing figures for the drama, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, are up on the first series, which had 3.3 million on its debut.

Events in series two began just 30 seconds after the finale of the first, and viewers made sure they were prepared for “Killing Eve o’clock”, as it was termed online.

One fan posted on Twitter: “Killing Eve on TV. Gin and tonic in hand. Hope the new writer is up to Phoebe Waller-Bridge standard!”

Fleabag star Waller-Bridge wrote several episodes of the first series, but handed the reins to other writers for series two, chiefly Emerald Fennell.

Viewers were not disappointed with the opening, with one devotee writing: “All I can say is… what a start to Killing Eve.”

Another said: “Do not disturb drinking French wine and watching Killing Eve.”

There was excitement online as the series returned, as viewers saw Villanelle fleeing her pursuers, plotting to escape a French hospital and bonding with a fellow patient on her ward.

A traumatised Eve returned home after the stabbing which ended the last series, struggling with what she had done.

One fan cast their verdict on the episode, saying: “Killing Eve is pure gold.”

The second series full box set is now on BBC iPlayer.